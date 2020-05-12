State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,700 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

