State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,311,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total value of $2,338,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,361 shares of company stock worth $11,911,132 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $371.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

