State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,500 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

