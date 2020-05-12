State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $227.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.58. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

