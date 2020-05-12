State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

