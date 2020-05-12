State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

CE stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

