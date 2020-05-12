State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $4,682,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $250.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.78. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $128.36 and a 1-year high of $251.51.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,709 shares in the company, valued at $54,331,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

