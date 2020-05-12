State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after purchasing an additional 754,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,988,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,129,000 after buying an additional 328,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,193,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,787,000 after buying an additional 605,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,248,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,294,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after buying an additional 327,801 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

