Stealth Price Reaches $0.0393 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,000.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004099 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000664 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,672,081 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

