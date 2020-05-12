Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Update

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 879,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 45,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,363. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

