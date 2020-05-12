Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122,266.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00011030 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $122,266.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,785.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.02669728 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00649097 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002514 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,667,934 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

