SteepCoin Price Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $15,935.83 and $70.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000598 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000884 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

