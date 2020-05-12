Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned 0.08% of Stericycle worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.