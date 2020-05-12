Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Steris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Steris stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

