Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $6.50

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tilray to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 6,565,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,635,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $970.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.29. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Tilray will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,628,847.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 100.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

