Stifel Nicolaus Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $60.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Datadog stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -371.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $838,073.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,959.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,040 shares of company stock worth $76,769,709 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

