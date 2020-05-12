STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €19.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM traded up €0.89 ($1.03) on Tuesday, reaching €23.70 ($27.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,011,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.18 and a 200-day moving average of €22.75. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.