Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sensata Technologies Call Options (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,334% compared to the typical volume of 92 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of ST traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

