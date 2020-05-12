Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Datadog Put Options (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,159 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 576 put options.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $6,074,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $3,088,236.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,040 shares of company stock worth $76,769,709 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

DDOG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -371.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

