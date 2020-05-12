Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Potlatchdeltic Call Options (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,022% compared to the typical volume of 36 call options.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $178,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 495,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

