Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 237,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,191. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.