Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.74. 1,641,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.97. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

