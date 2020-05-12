Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.08.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

