Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,906 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 9,463,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,726,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.