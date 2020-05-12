Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $35.22 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.8% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.