Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 106,400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 43,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 12,528,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.