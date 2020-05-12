Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. 128,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

