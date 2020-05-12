Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Allstate stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 48,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.