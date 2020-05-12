Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 64,100 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 0.6% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 195,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Nike by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. 288,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

