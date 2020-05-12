Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

NYSE:V opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.