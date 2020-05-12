Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 12,194 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period.

XT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,830. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.