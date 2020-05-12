Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,292 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,566,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,050,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

