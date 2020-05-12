Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 12,544 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 274,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.38. 124,723 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.