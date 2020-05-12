Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 14,426 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. 6,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

