Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 366,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 24,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

