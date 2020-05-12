Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,949 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.60. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,527. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

