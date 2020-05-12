Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,525 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. 12,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

