Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 5,281 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 139,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

QLD traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. 40,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $151.04.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

