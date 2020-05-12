Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 891 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 312,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.