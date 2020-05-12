Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,416 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,056. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

