Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after purchasing an additional 383,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,366. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.