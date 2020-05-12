Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 506,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.