Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,025,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

