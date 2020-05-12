Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 18,034,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,103,000 after buying an additional 1,921,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after buying an additional 203,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $10,158,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,390,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 30,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.49. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,560 shares of company stock worth $251,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

