Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 365,294 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.