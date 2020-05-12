Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.39. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,041. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $205.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.47.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

