Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. 1,881,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709,326. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

