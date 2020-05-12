Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.14. 2,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.05. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $160.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.