Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,513.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,449,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111,582 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,957,000 after acquiring an additional 202,929 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 287,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 282,324 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. 137,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,420. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

