Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. 9,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,704. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.